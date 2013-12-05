FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Bunds, European stocks fall on ECB outlook
December 5, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

German Bunds, European stocks fall on ECB outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German Bunds and European stocks fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no sign of imminent monetary policy easing.

“His overall tone is more upbeat and there wasn’t really a big drop in the inflation forecast,” one trader said. “We had a dovish meeting last time and this one seems to be a little bit more hawkish. He’s not offering anything to the market.”

German Bund futures extended falls to hit a session low of 139.92, down 46 ticks on the day. Euribor futures , which are sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations, fell across the 2014-2017 strip.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,268.75 points.

