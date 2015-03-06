ECB's yield floor may encourage sellers under its QE programme

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The ECB’s decision not to buy bonds yielding less than its deposit rate might make it easier to find sellers for its trillion-euro quantitative easing scheme, while pushing longer-term borrowing costs lower.

Some in markets have raised concerns that many bondholders would be unwilling to sell - mainly for regulatory reasons, but also because they felt that, with the ECB keen to buy, yields could fall further.

The ECB’s decision to limit its purchases to bonds yielding above minus 0.20 percent sets an approximate floor on yields and signals to investors that they should consider selling.

“The floor makes it easier to convince people they cannot fight the central bank, they cannot push forever to get yields further down,” said Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

“It makes them more inclined to sell.”

German two-year bond yields fell as low as minus 0.24 percent last week, but nudged back up to around minus 0.20 percent after the ECB detailed its programme on Thursday.

Other similarly-dated euro area yields also edged up, but retreated on Friday, to between -0.13 and -0.14 percent in top-rated countries and to plus 0.14-0.19 percent in lower-rated ones.

Longer-term yields fell sharply, though, with 10-year yields in Italy, Spain and Portugal hitting record lows.

“It means if you look at the 10-year (Bund yield) you can have a 50 basis point fall from where we are now and the ECB is still willing to buy. That’s a big signal,” said Luca Cazzulani, deputy head of fixed income strategy at UniCredit.

“On markets there’s always a price that gets you what you want ... So when Draghi said they will be willing to buy up to -20 basis points he’s basically saying we might have a price limit but it’s still far away from where the market is so we can face a big rally and still be buying bonds.”

The ECB’s decision does not necessarily mean yields will not occasionally dip below that level, given strong demand for short-dated bonds irrespective of ECB buying.

Banks either hold them as liquidity buffers or as collateral to obtain liquidity in the repo market.

“I think bonds will trade below the deposit rate even if they are not going to be purchased (by the ECB),” said Patrick O‘Donnell, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

“People are buying bonds not necessarily to sell them to the ECB. They are buying them because they have to and they will continue to.” (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)