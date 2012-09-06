FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Euro hits two-month high after ECB decision
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Euro hits two-month high after ECB decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a two-month high, European equities trimmed gains and German bond prices briefly fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank left its main refinancing rate on hold at 0.75 percent.

The euro rose to $1.2652 from around $1.2615 before the decision. The single currency also climbed against the yen to a two-month high of 99.299 yen.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index trimmed gains and was up 0.6 percent at 1,086.18, having traded as high as 1089.99 earlier in the day.

Bund futures sold off by around 15 ticks, but quickly recouped the losses to stand unchanged at 140.98, down 42 ticks on the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.