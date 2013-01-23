EURO GOVT-Portuguese yields fall as debt sale sees strong demand

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Portuguese short-term bond yields fell to their lowest since late 2010 on Wednesday, as orders for the country’s tap of its October 2017 bond showed strong demand for the paper.

Orders for the bond topped 10 billion euros, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Portuguese two-year bond yields were last 34 basis points lower on the day at 3.075 percent. Longer-dated Portuguese bond yields also fell.

Safe-haven Bund futures gave up earlier gains to stand 3 ticks lower on the day at 143.09.