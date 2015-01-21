German 10-year yields on track for biggest rise in two months

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields rose on Thursday, on track for their biggest daily rise in over two months, after an ECB policymaker urged markets not to focus too much on the bank’s Thursday meeting.

Yields were up 4.1 basis points at 0.44 percent at 1444 GMT, off a high of 0.45 percnet and heading for their largest daily increase since Nov. 19.

“People are nervous about tomorrow, and are reading a lot more into these comments than they normally would,” said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

Earlier Germany drew poor demand for a sale of new zero-coupon, five-year bonds.