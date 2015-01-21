FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German 10-year yields on track for biggest rise in two months
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

German 10-year yields on track for biggest rise in two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields rose on Thursday, on track for their biggest daily rise in over two months, after an ECB policymaker urged markets not to focus too much on the bank’s Thursday meeting.

Yields were up 4.1 basis points at 0.44 percent at 1444 GMT, off a high of 0.45 percnet and heading for their largest daily increase since Nov. 19.

“People are nervous about tomorrow, and are reading a lot more into these comments than they normally would,” said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

Earlier Germany drew poor demand for a sale of new zero-coupon, five-year bonds.

Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.