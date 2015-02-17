RPT-Breakdown in debt deal talks hammers Greek markets

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Greek borrowing costs jumped and stocks fell on Tuesday after Athens rejected a European proposal for a six-month extension of its bailout programme, raising doubts about the country’s future in the euro zone.

Greek 10-year government bond yields rose 82 basis points to 10.74 percent, while three-year yields were up 2 percentage points at 19.72 percent.

The Athens bourse’s main ATG index fell by more than 4 percent, with an index of Greek banking stocks dropping almost 9 percent. (Reporting by London markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)