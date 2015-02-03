Greek bond yields fall sharply after govt softens debt write-down call

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields fell sharply on Tuesday after the government softened its stance on a debt write-down with proposals for a new debt swap.

Meeting investors in London on Monday, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis proposed ending a standoff with its official creditors by swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds and reassured private investors that they would not face losses.

Yields on 10-year bonds opened 151 bps lower at 9.88 percent, on track for their biggest fall since Greek debt was restructured in 2012.

Three-year bond yields fell 320 bps to 16.64 percent, while five-year yields were down 208 bps at 13.46 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)