Peripheral bond yields steady as investors reassess Greek deadlines

* Greece can bundle June IMF payments

* Athens confident can make June 5 payment

* Italian, Spanish yields close gap on Germany

* Spain calls on ECB to stop state divergences - El Pais (Updates prices, adds quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Low-rated euro zone bond yields steadied on Wednesday after a shaky start to the week as Greece and its European creditors sought to play down fears of an imminent default.

Euro zone officials said on Tuesday that Athens could win more time to negotiate a cash-for-reforms funding deal if it lumps together all International Monetary Fund payments due in June and pays them at the end of the month.

Athens insists it still plans to make a payment on June 5, and business daily FAZ reported on Wednesday that the German government is also confident that Greece can make the 300 million euro payment.

The Greek reprieve also helped ease investor nerves over any contagion to other peripheral debt markets, such as in Spain where regional elections over the weekend confirmed the country’s fragmented politics.

“The broad consensus is that there is going to be a deal,” said RBS strategist Michael Michaelides.

“Investors will only start letting it affect their trading when the probability of it going the opposite way of the baseline view goes higher, and that is when you get pressed for time.”

Italian and Spanish bond yields each dropped a basis point to 1.94 and 1.87 percent, pulling closer to benchmark German Bunds which rose 2 bps to 0.56 percent after another lacklustre sale of 30-year debt.

Greek 10-year yields dropped 7 bps to 11.85 percent, while Portuguese equivalents edged up slightly as markets digested a 1 billion euro sale of six-year bonds.

Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said the fall in Italian yields was even more impressive given the country is scheduled to sell up to 7 billion euros via three bonds on Thursday.

Yields tend to rise ahead of bond auctions as investors make room in their portfolios for the new supply.

“To rebound now, given there is supply coming up, suggests that there is something underlying and that Greek fears have been allayed for the time being,” said Chatwell.

Strategists said one of the other reasons low-rated debt may be outperforming benchmark Bunds on Wednesday stemmed from a local press report that Spain has called on the ECB to adopt a U.S. Federal Reserve-style mix of policy targets linked to growth and inflation to prevent divergences between member states.

“That appears to suggest direct ECB ‘fiscal QE’ targeted at counter-cyclical government spending in countries suffering from economic weakness,” said Rabobank in a note to clients. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)