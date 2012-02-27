FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds hit 5-1/2 wk high on German doubts over Greece
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 6 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds hit 5-1/2 wk high on German doubts over Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains to 5-1/2 week highs on Monday with traders citing German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying there was no 100 percent guarantee that the second Greek bailout would succeed.

“It’s because of the German headlines. Basically Merkel says no 100 percent guarantee of success with Greece, path facing Greece is long, not without risks,” a trader said.

Merkel was speaking in the German parliament before a vote on Greece’s 130 billion euro rescue package.

Bund futures rose as much as 92 ticks on the day to 139.95, breaking the end of January high of 139.89.

