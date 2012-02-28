FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds turn positive after Italian auction
February 28, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds turn positive after Italian auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German Bund futures turned positive on Tuesday, buoyed by some selling of Italian bonds in the wake of a 6.25 billion euro debt sale and prospects of a large injection of further European Central Bank liquidity.

Italian yields rose from their session lows after the auction, which saw decent demand as expected.

“We’ve seen some domestic sellers of Italy since the auction and that’s brought Italian yields up a little and helped Bunds,” a trader said.

March Bund futures rose to a session high of 139.88, up 14 ticks on the day and reversing off session lows of 139.52 hit earlier.

German 10-year yields were down a basis point at 1.82 percent.

Euro zone banks parked 134 billion euros of cash in an overnight funding operation by the ECB, ready to roll it into Wednesday’s three-year operation.

