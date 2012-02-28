EURO GOVT-Bunds near record highs before ECB cash injection

* German Bund futures near record highs

* Italy finds strong demand at debt sale

* Banks prepare for ECB’s three-year funding operation

By Marius Zaharia and Alessandra Prentice

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Prospects of another mammoth European Central Bank cash injection and signs of difficulties in strengthening the euro zone’s safety net and achieving fiscal unity pushed German Bunds near their record highs on Tuesday.

Italy led a fall in short-dated euro zone bond yields after the country successfully sold 6.25 billion euros of five and 10-year bonds.

Analysts say the liquidity glut could drive yields across the euro zone lower in the short term, but any sign that efforts to fight the debt crisis are slowing could easily reverse this year’s rally in peripheral debt.

Bund futures were last at 140.09, 35 ticks higher on the day, within a whisker of an all-time high of 140.23 hit in January. Cash 10-year German yields >DE10YT=TWEB> were 3.2 basis points lower at 1.798 percent.

“It has to do with ECB liquidity and current trends could continue for a little while longer,” Rainer Guntermann, rate strategist at Commerzbank said. “But at current levels both Bunds and peripheral markets are vulnerable to a correction.”

The ECB is expected to inject half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans into the euro zone banking sector on Wednesday, after it pumped in a similar amount of cash at its first such tender at the end of last year.

Bunds also got a boost from signs of growing German opposition to a larger bailout fund for the euro zone and Ireland’s announcement that it planned to hold a referendum on Europe’s new fiscal treaty.

A rejection would damage Dublin’s long-term funding prospects and cast doubt on the country’s commitment to the euro, as well as raising worries over the bloc’s ability to stick to its fiscal integration plans.

MIXED PICTURE

There were indications that demand for ECB cash may be even larger than the consensus forecast with banks reducing their take-up of one-week funds on Tuesday, parking collateral in return for 134 billion euros of overnight funds, ready to roll it into Wednesday’s three-year operation.

“If the number comes out big, it could be a serious buying story,” said Sergio Capaldi, an analyst at Intesa Sanpaolo.

“I don’t buy the theory that a big figure means troubles -- it’s not a bad idea to borrow money at 1 percent and invest this money in a 4-5 percent security.”

Other analysts say banks may be building a risky position.

“As banks load up on their own sovereign’s debt they become increasingly vulnerable to a change in sentiment ... the question of asset quality and solvency still remains,” Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire said.

Spanish and Italian banks’ holdings of government bonds rose almost 85 billion euros in December and January, according to ECB data, although some of that is accounted for by an increase in the value of the paper as peripheral markets rallied.

The myriad uncertainties over Greece and the euro zone debt crisis also supported Bunds more broadly.

Standard & Poor’s on Monday cut Greece’s long-term ratings to ‘selective default’, the second firm to downgrade the country since Athens announced its bond swap plan, prompting the ECB to suspend Greek bonds’ eligibility as collateral in its financing operations.

Meanwhile derivatives body ISDA, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, has been asked to determine if a Greek sovereign credit event has occurred. This may lead to a payout on outstanding credit default swap contracts.