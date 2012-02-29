EURO GOVT-Italian 2-yr yields fall before ECB cash injection

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Italian 2-year government bond yields contined to fall on Wednesday, steepening the yield curve ahead of the European Central Bank’s second three-year bank funding operation.

Two-year yields were 16 basis points lower at 2.32 percent, with 10-year yields 7 basis points lower at 5.29 percent.

That left the 2/10 year yield curve at 297 basis points, 9 basis points steeper than at Tuesday’s settlement and almost 40 basis points steeper this week.

German Bund futures extended losses and were last 31 ticks lower at 139.75.

“The fact that we didn’t close above 140 yesterday was a reasonably bearish signal and obviously we’ve got a 10-year auction this morning... I could quite easily see a reversal back down into the 139 area,” a trader said.

“There is a lot of talk about money going into the short end of Italy and Spain (from the ECB cash injection) and I think a lot of people have set up for that as well.”