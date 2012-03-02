FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures rise;periphery prone to profit-taking
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 7:18 AM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund futures rise;periphery prone to profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Friday with higher-yielding euro zone government debt looking vulnerable to profit-taking after the European Central Bank’s latest cash injection drove Italian two-year yields to their lowest levels in 15 months.

The ECB’s flood of 530 billion euros of three-year funds this week had a big effect on the euro zone debt market with the 10-year benchmark Italian government bond yield dipping under 5 percent for the first time since August while the two-year yield fell below 2 percent for the first time since November 2010.

“Periphery has had a very good run I just wonder if it’s done a little bit too much too quickly. Italy has tightened this much at the front end, we might see a bit of profit taking and core markets stabilising as well,” a trader said.

The March Bund future was last 32 ticks higher at 139.62 compared with 139.30 at Thursday’s settlement close.

