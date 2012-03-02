EURO GOVT-Periphery rally stalls, Bunds close in on record high

* Bunds rally as peripheral rally stalled by profit-taking

* Investors bet on rising German debt in case sentiment turns

* Spain underperforms, hits parity with Italy after budget slip

By William James

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The ECB-inspired rally in short-term peripheral debt stalled on Friday as some investors sold Spanish and Italian bonds to book profits, while others piled cash into safe haven assets, pushing up the price of German debt.

German Bund futures could soon set a new record high as investors grow wary that the big rally in Spanish and Italian bonds spurred by the European Central Bank’s huge injections of cash into the banking sector may be reaching its limit.

“Many seem to be cautious regarding when this whole party in the periphery is going to run out of steam,” said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in London.

Schnautz said some were using bets that the safe-haven Bund would rise when the peripheral rally started to reverse, rather than competing against strong domestic demand in short-dated peripheral bond markets.

Bund futures rose to a peak of 140.13, just 15 ticks shy of their record high set earlier this week.

The market for riskier assets has been boosted by the ECB’s injection this week of three-year loans into the banking sector, which combined with a similar operation in December has given banks over a trillion euros of long-term cash to play with.

Within the periphery, Spain’s announcement of less stringent budget deficit targets for 2012 saw some investors switch into Italian debt, helping to drive the two countries’ 10-year borrowing costs to parity for the first time since August.

“There are now lots of concerns over whether Spain will be able to enact policy to rein in spending, so it’s not quite as optimistic in comparison with Italy as it was last year,” said Brian Barry, an analyst at Investec Capital Markets in London.

Italian and Spanish yields were last at 4.92 percent, with the former 4 basis points lower on the day and the latter 3 basis points higher.

Yields were steady at the short end of the Italian curve, especially when compared to the huge rally seen over the last week that drove two-year bond yields more than 100 basis points lower and under 2 percent for the first time in 15 months.

Traders said the rally could resume, but that some were looking to book profits at prices which looked expensive when viewed in light of the substantial risks still remaining as the currency bloc battles against its long-running debt crisis.

“Italy is the one that still has legs at the moment. It could still go another bit but people will eventually fade that move,” a trader said.

CORE DEMAND STRONG

Ten-year German yields fell 7 basis points on the day to 1.8 percent, reaching the bottom end of the 1.8 to 2 percent range that has contained moves for over a month.

Commerzbank technical charts said the six-month uptrend, which comes at 1.77 percent, should act as a solid support and send yields back towards the significant 2 percent level.

However, with Greece’s huge debt restructuring yet to be completed and the euro zone economy looking fragile, the fundamental drivers suggested that growth concerns would continue to support safe-haven debt.

The window of opportunity for investors to volunteer for a bond restructuring closes next Thursday, after which Greece is widely expected to invoke controversial legislation to force bondholders into taking writedowns.