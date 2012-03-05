EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit fresh record high after PMI data

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose to fresh record highs on Monday after euro zone services sector PMI data came in below expectations and as nerves grew before a Thursday deadline for investors to voluntarily take part in Greece’s debt swap deal.

Bund futures rose as high as 140.37, up 31 ticks on the day, surpassing the previous peak at 140.28 set last week.

A sharp fall among Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the euro zone’s private sector back into decline last month, a survey showed.