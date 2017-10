LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased gains on Monday, with traders citing profit-taking after they hit a fresh record high earlier in the day.

Bund futures were last 4 ticks lower at 140.02, having risen as much as 140.39 earlier in the session.

A trader said the Bund looked expensive between 140.30 and 140.40.

“I think we are at rich levels and would look to sell into any kind of strength,” he said. “But people are still mindful of what’s going on in Greece.”