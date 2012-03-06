FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds extend gains, Italy, Spain underperform
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 6 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds extend gains, Italy, Spain underperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Tuesday as concerns about a potential recession in Europe cooled demand for riskier assets, halting a rally in peripheral euro zone government bonds.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields edged up to the 5 percent level they breached last week after the European Central Bank’s injection last week of more than half a trillion euros in cheap three-year funds into the banking system.

“There’s a risk-off move this morning. BTPs are selling off and Spain is back above 5 percent. I think we’re going to see some profit taking in Italy soon and that’s going to add to the upward pressure on Bunds,” a trader said.

“We’re still bouncing around yield support here around 1.78 to 1.80. I think if we take out yesterday’s highs (in Bund futures) we could see the Bund go quite a lot higher on the day.”

March Bund futures rose as much as 33 ticks on the day to 140.16 while the German 10-year yield was last down two basis points at 1.799 percent.

