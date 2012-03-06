EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit fresh record highs

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, while Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on growing concerns over a Greek debt swap deal and Spain’s budget performance.

“There’s a lot of good news priced into markets and a lot of things that we were hearing about last week, the Greek PSI (private sector involvement), Spain’s deficit targets and so on are getting a lot more airtime this week,” one trader said.

Bund futures rose as high as 140.48, up 65 ticks on the day. Italian 10-year bond yields were 13 basis points higher on the day at 5.08 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields were up 17 bps at 5.15 percent.