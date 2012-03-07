EURO GOVT-Bunds hold near highs on Greek debt swap nerves

* Bunds hover near record highs as Greek swap looms

* Germany sells 3.3 bln euros of 5-yr bonds, demand good

* Periphery volatile in thin trade

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - German government bond futures held near record highs on Wednesday and may retest them with markets nervous Greece may not win sufficient support this week for a debt restructuring, risking a chaotic default.

The uncertainty boosted demand for safe-haven German debt at a sales of 3.3 billion euros of five-year bonds which saw yields fall to a record low 0.79 percent.

“From a valuation standpoint the bond offered potential here but also German auctions largely remain a function of prevailing risk appetite,” said Michael Leister, a rate strategist at DZ Bank. “There’s a much more pronounced risk-off tone given the various uncertainties regarding Greece and the peripherals.”

Greece’s private creditors have until Thursday night to say whether they will participate in the exchange that is a vital part of a bailout programme enabling Greece to meet a debt repayment on March 20 .

The risk that voluntary participation in the deal is too low even to allow the use of collective action clauses to corral the remainder of bondholders is likely to ensure Bunds do not slip far from current levels.

“Certainly we’re going to hover around the highs ... and it’s entirely possible we forge new ones,” said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire. “It’s going to be dependent on the vagaries of the headlines as they roll out ahead of the Greek deal. Any signs of snags and we could retest the highs.”

March Bund futures, which expire on Thursday, were six ticks lower at 140.21 having hit a record high of 140.48 on Tuesday, with the June contract at 138.47.

“You don’t want to imagine that there’s been this talk of (Greek restructuring) for so many months without some guarantee it will get done, but it could happen that it doesn’t and if that’s the case it’s going to be pretty harsh,” a trader said.

Ten-year German yields were up a basis point at 1.79 percent.

Even if Greece completes its debt swap without incident, markets are unlikely to settle down for long with concerns over slowing growth in the peripheral countries and budgetary slippage in Spain threatening to curtail attempts to cut debt.

“We doubt (the debt swap) will be a disaster that leads to a disorderly default,” Standard Bank Steven Barrow said in a note.

“However, our sense is that this week’s rise in risk aversion may well persist even if the outcome in Greece is not as bad as some fear.”

Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds were volatile, with yields reversing an early rise and the former down 10 bps, slipping back below 5.0 percent. Traders said volumes were limited in the run-up to the Greek deadline.

Bunds may come under pressure with the release of ADP private sector employment data at 1315 GMT if it exceeds forecasts.

Recent data has suggested the U.S. economy is picking up steam, capping gains in U.S. Treasuries, and while Greece will be the immediate focus for euro zone markets, the ADP report is seen as a precursor to Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

“ADP may have a limited impact today as Greece is going to stay the dominant force but then we’ll wake up on Friday looking into the whites of the eyes of payrolls,” Rabobank’s McGuire said.