EURO GOVT-Bunds inch down ahead of ECB, Greek debt swap

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - German government bonds edged lower early on Thursday on optimism that Greece would gain enough creditor support to complete a debt restructuring and avoid a messy default.

Markets were relatively quiet, however, ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting which is set to leave rates on hold at 1 percent.

Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece’s bond swap offer to private creditors (PSI) on Wednesday, making it increasingly likely that the deal will pass later on Thursday, a key requirement to secure a second bailout .

June Bund futures were 3 ticks lower at 140.24.

“We could be on hold with a slight risk-on bias but positions are pretty square in the periphery and Bunds don’t trade like people are long so there’s probably not going to be a big sell-off,” a trader said.

“We think Greece will eventually need another bailout and so Bunds probably aren’t going to get smashed even if the PSI does go through.”

Ten-year yields were little changed at 1.79 percent, skirting along the lower-end of this year’s trading range.

The ECB is expected to signal that it has played its part in fighting the euro zone crisis after pumping over 1 trillion euros into the banking system since the end of December, something which has had the knock-on effect of lowering yields on bonds issued by Italy and Spain in particular .