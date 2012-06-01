FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2012 / 8:38 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund yields hit lows across curve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - German government bond yields hit record lows across the curve on Friday, with two-year yields turning negative for the first time, as concerns over Spain’s ability to prop up its banking sector drove demand for safe-haven assets.

Traders said stops were broken in the futures market at around 146.15, propelling prices higher, which in turn pulled cash yields lower.

“Stops are going off, there is nothing to resist these moves,” a trader said.

“A policy response might stop it but there’s no sign of that.”

German two-year yields fell to -0.001 percent, while 10-year yields dipped as far as 1.164 percent.

Five- and thirty-year yields also set new lows and Bund futures hit a record high of 146.52, 49 ticks higher on the day.

