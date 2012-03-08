FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds trim losses after ECB cuts growth outlook
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds trim losses after ECB cuts growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pared losses on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB staff economic growth forecasts had been lowered.

Draghi said ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area foresaw annual real economic growth in a range between minus 0.5 percent and plus 0.3 percent in 2012.

The June Bund future recouped 20 ticks to 138.39 after the comments. It was last at 138.33, down 23 ticks on the day, off a low of 138.03 hit earlier in the session.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.