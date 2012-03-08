EURO GOVT-Bunds trim losses after ECB cuts growth outlook

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pared losses on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB staff economic growth forecasts had been lowered.

Draghi said ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area foresaw annual real economic growth in a range between minus 0.5 percent and plus 0.3 percent in 2012.

The June Bund future recouped 20 ticks to 138.39 after the comments. It was last at 138.33, down 23 ticks on the day, off a low of 138.03 hit earlier in the session.