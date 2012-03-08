EURO GOVT-Periphery rallies as Greek swap set to go through

* Italy outperforms; market prices in positive Greek outcome

* Greek bond swap seen going ahead, forced through with CACs

* German Bund futures slip but sustained selloff unlikely

By William James

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian and Spanish government bonds rallied on Thursday as sentiment improved and the market positioned for a successful Greek debt swap, albeit one that uses legislation to enforce sufficient participation.

Confidence has grown that Greece’s debt restructuring would gain enough support to enable the use of collective action clauses as a stream of investors pledged their support for the deal. A senior Greek official said the 75 percent threshold for the swap to go ahead had been reached.

“Judging from the performance of risk markets today, investors are increasingly betting that minimum participation will be reached... and, with the use of collective action clauses, the debt swap will go through,” said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

Greece must cut 100 billion euros off its public debt by swapping bonds for new securities worth 53.5 percent less in order to unlock a vital 130 billion euro rescue package that would stave off the risk of a disorderly default.

Peripheral debt rallied due to the diminishing risk of a chaotic default, even though the use of collective action clauses would be the first forced restructuring of euro zone government debt, and probably trigger credit default swaps,

Italian bonds led the rally, with yields falling 13 basis points in the 10-year tenor to 4.81 percent, driving the spread against German bonds back below 300 bps for the first time since September. Spanish, Belgian, and Portuguese bonds also outperformed Bunds and equities rallied.

The June Bund futures contract slipped 21 ticks to 138.35 but remained within sight of the contract high at 138.78. The March contract expired earlier in the session at 140.01.

Analysts said the risk of a sustained selloff in German bonds and a rally in peripheral debt was unlikely due to longer-term concerns still threatening to light up the euro zone crisis.

“There’s the risk that investors will take this as an opportunity to lock in profits given that we’ve come quite a long way in the Bund. But overall the downside risk for the Bund future is somewhat limited” said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

HURDLES AHEAD

Securing its second bailout would buy Greece some breathing space, but it faces an uphill struggle to get its public finances back on track, with weak growth prospects in the region adding to that pressure, investors said.

“The deal is a red herring anyway. It leaves debt at 120.5 percent of GDP with heroic growth assumptions,” said Russell Silberston, who manages some $31 billion as head of global rates at Investec AM.

Portugal was also likely to remain under close scrutiny, with many believing that it will also need to restructure its debts due to a looming funding shortfall. However, the president of the country’s banking association said Portugal may be able to begin issuing short term debt early next year.

The investor approach to Spain and Italy - the two ‘peripheral’ sovereigns not in receipt of bailouts - was likely to be cautious, dependent on whether the countries kept up commitment to reforms and did not lapse into deep recession.

One trader said that many investors who track an index of euro zone government bonds had moved from underweight positions on Italian bonds but there were more reservations about Spain.

“We saw a big bit of reweighting of Italy a little while back, but the markets which are still underweight, where there not really a hurry to jump back in, are Spain and France; Spain because of concerns over the regions, and France with elections coming up,” he said.