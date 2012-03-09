EURO GOVT-Greek bond swap brings relief - but not for long

* Greece averts immediate default, intends to use CACs

* Relief limited as poor economic outlook takes centre stage

* Portugal widely seen as next in line to restructure

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s successful debt restructuring brought some relief to riskier assets on Friday, but poor euro zone growth prospects and fears Portugal may also impose losses on creditors were likely to limit the fall in yields on weaker sovereign bonds.

Greece averted the risk of an immediate uncontrolled default, which some said could cause damage of more than a trillion euros throughout the euro zone, after nearly all its creditors agreed to take heavy losses on their debt holdings.

But the market’s focus immediately shifted to recent data showing an increased chance of recession across the bloc and the risk of further debt restructurings in Greece and elsewhere.

Even after its bond swap, Greece carries massive debts with no sign of economic growth to help pay off the burden.

The new Greek bonds which investors get when swapping their current holdings were quoted in the grey, pre-issue market with yields of 15-21 percent, reflecting a high risk of default, and far above Portuguese levels around 11-14 percent.

“Clearly it buys time for Greece but I have to say I still remain rather sceptical that it buys them a significant amount of time because the underlying story of austerity piled on austerity when there is no growth can only make the situation worse immediately,” said Sanjay Joshi, who manages $1 billion as head of fixed income at London and Capital, adding he was long Bund futures and U.S. Treasuries and flat peripherals .

Italian government bond yields fell in early trade but by the settlement close investors had cashed in on the debt’s recent outperformance relative to Spain.

Ten-year Italian yields were up 3.4 bps at 4.84 percent, with debt prices underperforming their Spanish equivalent. Spanish yields were down 7.7 bps on the day at 5.01 percent.

But the fact that Spanish 10-year bonds yielded more than Italian ones showed investors were still saw Spain as riskier.

“Non-domestic real money has been selling BTPs to buy Spain, which is profit taking. But we have always found buyers in the domestic market (for Italian bonds),” said a trader. Italian bonds needed to consolidate before that rally could resume, he added.

IN THE FIRING LINE

Greece’s economic prospects remain the worst in the euro zone. Under International Monetary Fund assumptions, which many view as optimistic, the swap will only reduce Greece’s debt to 120.5 percent of its economic output by 2020.

Moreover, the country has a track record of failing to meet its budget goals, and political risk is high before elections in April or early May. All this is likely to keep prices on the new Greek bonds very low.

“Our expectation was that the new bonds would trade somewhere between the old Greece and Portugal. Our anecdotal feedback from the client side shows there is not much (buying) interest out there,” Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank said.

Some worry that Greece sets a precedent for fellow bailout recipient Portugal to restructure its debt.

“Greece is the test bag,” said Peter Allwright, head of absolute rates and currency at RWC Partners, which manages assets worth $4 billion. “The big risk is that Greece leaves the euro and it works. Then you’ve got huge incentives for countries like Portugal and Spain to follow suit.”

Allwright had no exposure on Spain and was looking to go short in Italian bonds when 10-year yields dropped to 4.5-4.75 percent.

He still favoured core euro zone debt, especially German five-year bonds. Five-year German yields were down 1 basis point at 0.77 percent, while 10-year German bond yields fell slightly to 1.79 percent.

David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank, said Bunds were looking expensive and would drift slightly higher from current yield levels to 2.00 to 2.20 percent over the coming weeks. After coming under pressure at the open, German Bund futures settled up 14 ticks on the day at 138.48. European shares also rose.

The Bund briefly hit a session low of 138.14 after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February.

Portuguese yields were broadly lower but its debt is expected to remain under selling pressure. ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said a restructuring probability of more than 30 percent was already priced in.

“Portugal clearly will be the first country in the firing line,” Joshi added. “Spain would be the second one. What you need for us to re-enter Spain is (that) the European Commision is slightly more realistic in what they expect from Spain. You cannot have further austerity with (such high) unemployment staring you in the face.”