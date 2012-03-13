EURO GOVT-Upbeat German, US data triggers sell-off in Bunds

* Bunds slip as German and U.S. data upbeat

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Tuesday as upbeat data from Germany and the United States gave investors an opportunity to cash in on safe-haven German debt.

Yields on 10-year German government bonds rose and were seen climbing further as German sentiment data helped consolidate the view that Europe’s largest economy had recovered from a weak patch.

On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest gain in five months in February in the latest sign that the world’s largest economy was on the mend - also taking the shine off safe-haven government bonds.

German Bund futures settled 64 ticks lower at 138.23 - off contract highs of 139.06 hit in the previous session.

“We have been looking for a bit of a correction in Bunds from current levels for a little while, now it seems to be materializing,” Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.

“The market looks a bit stretched and also given ... the slightly improving macro backdrop, it’s probably not coming as a big surprise that yields are correcting a bit higher.”

Ten-year German government bond yields rose 5.7 basis points to 1.82 percent. Guntermann said it could test the 2 percent area over the next one or two weeks.

March’s ZEW survey of German analyst and investor sentiment rose significantly more than expected, bolstering hopes Europe’s largest economy is back on a stable footing.

“The economic data will play out over the next year and give us a good indication of what the central banks will have to do next, whether that’s nothing or more intervention,” said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.

“Bunds may not see quite such an aggressive flight to quality as there has been but people will wait to see the whites of the eyes of any recovery before moving away from such assets in size.”

Analysts expected the sell-off in Bunds to be limited with growth fears for much of the rest of the euro zone supporting the safe-haven paper and relief over Greece’s debt restructuring proving short-lived as the country’s public finances are still deemed unsustainable.

SPOTLIGHT ON SPAIN

With Greece taking a back seat, at least temporarily, market attention has shifted to other peripheral countries. Euro zone finance ministers turned their fire on Spain on Monday and demanded it aim for a tougher 2012 deficit target.

However, the new target of 5.3 percent of output demanded by the ministers, while tougher than Spain’s revised aim of 5.8 percent, still allowed some wiggle room compared with the 4.4 percent shortfall Madrid was meant to achieve initially .

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 9 bps higher at 5.15 percent, also coming under pressure ahead of a bond sale on Thursday.

Spanish bonds have given back some of this year’s gains and underperformed Italian debt of late on fears the country, which is heading into recession, will not reach its targets.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were little changed on the day at 4.91 percent.

“Sentiment seems to have turned a little more bearish on Spain,” said a trader. “The 5 percent level seems to be one where people are happy to come in and sell.”

The Netherlands sold 2.825 billion euros of three-year bonds, benefiting from demand for safe-haven assets and the cheap funding provided by the European Central Bank’s recent three-year funding operations.

“The (ECB) liquidity has fuelled demand for all assets and Dutch paper offers a nice pick-up over German bonds,” said Lynn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.

Italy also sold 12 billion euros of three- and 12-month Treasury bills with yields on the longer-dated paper dropping more than 80 basis points to 1.405 percent.

Yields on Greece’s new bonds, issued as part of its debt exchange, rose across the curve. Fitch lifted Greece’s credit rating out of default territory following the bond swap.