EURO GOVT-German Bunds little changed after massive selloff

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - German government bonds were little changed on Friday, taking a breather after a selloff this week hit a stumbling block at psychologically-key yields of 2 percent for 10-year bonds.

Recent upbeat economic data from the United States has triggered a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and Bunds followed suit, with 10-year yields rising from a four-month low to a five-week high in the space of three sessions.

But the 2 percent level sparked buying interest from investors worried that the euro zone will lag other major economies and keep official rates low for longer. The bloc’s most indebted states are still vulnerable to an escalation of the debt crisis - at which point Bunds represent a safe haven for investors.

Political risks stem from the Greek and French elections in the coming months, while bets that Portugal may have to restructure its debt are on the rise.

At 0704 GMT, Bund futures were 3 ticks lower at 136.45, with cash 10-year yields up 0.6 basis points at 1.977 percent.

“Despite the huge selloff we’ve had in the last two or three days Bunds are still within the range they’ve been for a very long time,” one trader said. “I think the sell-off has been overdone.”

Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert recommended investors stay on the sidelines and wait for a break below this year’s low of 135.22 before turning more bearish on Bunds.

The Treasury/Bund yield spread was last at 35 basis points, its widest in more than a year.

Credit Agricole strategists expect Bunds to yield lower than other safe-haven bonds such as U.S. Treasuries or UK Gilts for “a considerable time” due to the glut of cash pumped into the banking system by the European Central Bank and a more uncertain euro zone environment.

“Maybe there’s room for a short-term correction but we still like Germany over the U.S. on a medium-term basis. Obviously data out of the U.S. have been better,” the trader said.