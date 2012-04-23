EURO GOVT-Dutch debt leads broad sell-off as crisis spreads

* French vote, Dutch political problems add to crisis nerves

* Dutch/German 10-year yield spread widest in three years

* German 10-year yields hit record low

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off on Monday, driving Spanish yields back above 6 percent, as a political crisis in the Netherlands stoked investor fears euro zone commitments to contain the debt crisis were under threat.

The premium investors demand to hold Dutch bonds rather than German benchmarks surged to its highest in three years after the Dutch government failed to agree budget cuts, making an early election almost inevitable.

Two broadcasters said the government would resign on Monday.

Data showing the euro zone’s private sector shrank faster than expected in April piled pressure on the region’s fragile debt, pushing German Bund yields to record lows and benchmark U.S. yields to seven-week lows as investors sought safety in highly liquid low-risk bonds.

Traders and strategists saw little respite for non-German debt in coming days with investors worried Socialist Francois Hollande - who won the first round of France’s presidential poll on Sunday - might loosen his country’s commitment to austerity.

“Until we see a new coalition cobbled together in Holland and signs they are going to take action to cut the budget deficit over the medium-term investors are going to be nervous over Dutch bonds,” RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

“PMI surveys are also highlighting the fragility of the euroland economy and on top of that there’s underlying nervousness of Spain’s fiscal position going into Spain’s bill auction tomorrow and the Italian auction later in the week.”

Dutch 10-year yields were up 8 bps at 2.395 percent, pushing their spread over Bunds to 73 bps , the widest since April 2009, according to Reuters data.

The cost of insuring against a Dutch default jumped to its highest since mid-December, with some in the market concerned the country could lose its triple-A credit rating if it fails to meet budget targets.

CRACKS AT THE CORE

Spain, which has been at the forefront of the latest flare-up in the debt crisis as it struggles to stabilise its fiscal position in the face of recession, saw its 10-year yields top 6 percent for the second session running.

A sustained break of that level could see borrowing costs accelerate to unaffordable levels which drove Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts.

Italian 10-year yields were up 6 bps at 5.74 percent and were expected to remain high in a difficult environment for its debt auctions this week.

French bonds underperformed German benchmarks, widening their 10-year yield spread 11 bps to 156 bps before retreating to around 152. Stamenkovic said the spread could expand to 180 bps before France’s May 6 presidential runoff, which Hollande is tipped to win.

The uncertainty in the Netherlands, a leading proponent of budget discipline in the euro zone, prompted Rabobank strategists to switch out of 10-year Dutch bond leg of their buy Dutch sell French debt trade into July 2022 Bunds.

They entered the new trade at a yield spread of 129.5 bps over Bunds.

“Our decision to switch to this new trade is principally informed by our expectation that crisis tensions are set to continue to build in the coming weeks,” they said in a note.

The June Bund future was last 57 ticks up at 140.95, having risen as high as 141.00 earlier. Cash German 10-year yields were 3.6 bps lower at 1.588 percent, off a low of 1.585 percent.