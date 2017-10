LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended falls to session lows on Tuesday after U.S. home sales fell less steeply than expected in March as the government said sales in prior months were higher than initially thought.

Sales slipped 7.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted 328,000-unit annual rate, higher than a 320,000 rate forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

June Bund futures fell 72 ticks on the day to 140.57 from 140.70 before the data.