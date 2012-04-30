FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian bond yields ease
April 30, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian bond yields ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Yields on Spanish and Italian government bonds eased on Monday with traders citing some investors covering short positions in thin volumes.

Spanish 10-year yields were last 11 bps lower at 5.79 percent, with the Italian equivalent down 10 bps at 5.55 percent.

“We’re seeing a bit of a short-squeeze ... as equities have improved a bit and credit markets have tightened as well,” a trader said.

“It looks like Italy is having a decent move, but volumes are particularly low today,” one trader said.

Shorter-dated Spanish bonds underperformed ahead of auctions later this week.

