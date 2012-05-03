EURO GOVT-Bunds dip ahead of Spanish auctions, ECB

* Bunds pause after rally * Market cautious ahead of Spanish auctions, ECB meeting * Spain to sell up to 2.5 bln euros of bonds By Kirsten Donovan LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - German government bonds edged lower on Thursday as investors drew breath after the recent rally and avoided taking aggressive positions ahead of Spanish bond auctions and a European Central Bank policy meeting. Bund futures hit record highs and yields new lows on Wednesday after data showed a decline in euro zone manufacturing. And while a pause and consolidation after such a move is quite normal, analysts and traders said German Bunds could rise further supported by strong safe-haven demand. The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1 percent and sound a more cautious tone on the euro zone growth outlook after recent weak economic data, particularly in the periphery countries. "It's a bit premature to expect any more policy measures ... but there is still a risk of disappointment," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "But with all the uncertainty not just about the euro zone but also about the U.S. economy ahead of Friday's jobs data, Bunds look like they'll be underpinned and new highs can't be ruled out." Ahead of the ECB meeting in Barcelona, Spain will test market appetite for its debt for the first time since Standard & Poor's surprised markets last week by cutting the country's credit rating. Borrowing costs are set to rise by more than a percentage point at the sale of three- and five-year bonds due to deepening concerns over Spain's ability to meet fiscal targets and the health of its banking sector. The relatively small target size of a maximum of 2.5 billion euros and 16 billion euros of Spanish redemption and coupon payments made on Monday will support the sale. "There's no reason why it won't get done but there may not be aggressive bidding so we may see long tails," a trader said, referring to the difference between the average and the lowest accepted bid. Spanish five-year bonds yields were 3 basis points higher ahead of the auction, underperforming their Italian counterparts. If Spain sells the full amount it will have completed over half of its funding target for the year. However, Bank of Spain data shows domestic banks are holding a growing proportion of the country's bonds as international investors shun the country. Analysts say, however, that domestic banks' firepower from the ECB's three-year funding operation (LTRO) is dwindling. "The effect of the three-year LTRO is losing steam and risks for Spanish spreads are elevated in the weeks ahead," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti. June Bund futures were 19 ticks lower at 141.54 after rising as high as 141.54 the previous day. "People are looking for slightly more dovish rhetoric from the ECB given recent data," the trader said. "But I can't imagine we'll see a big selloff if they disappoint given all the other problems in the euro zone, it may just provide a buying opportunity." Ten-year bond yields were just under a basis point higher at 1.624 percent. France will also sell up to 7.5 billion euros of bonds with the sale expected to go smoothly ahead of weekend elections. President Nicolas Sarkozy is expected to become the first president to lose a bid for re-election in more than 30 years, according to the latest polls.