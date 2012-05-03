FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields ease after auction
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields ease after auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields fell after Spain sold the full targeted amount of paper at an auction on Thursday but Bunds briefly pared earlier losses with some of the details in the results disappointing the market.

Spanish 10-year yields were last flat at 5.87 percent after coming under pressure in morning trade but German Bund futures briefly pared early losses to stand flat on the day at 141.73. They were last 16 ticks lower at 141.57.

“The bid cover ratios look decent, as does the amount sold, but it is the prices of the auction relative to the secondary market which has disappointed the market a little,” said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.