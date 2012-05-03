EURO GOVT-Smooth debt sales push Spanish, French yields lower

* Spanish sale meets expectations, French goes well * Markets still see chances for an ECB rate cut this year * Bunds stable, Spanish yields keep close to 6 pct By Marius Zaharia LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Smooth Spanish and French debt sales pushed the two countries' bond yields lower on Thursday, but did little to ease underlying concerns that the euro zone crisis was intensifying, with many investors still favouring German Bunds. Worsening economic prospects made markets position for a dovish stance from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in his comments after the bank's policy meeting which kept rates unchanged at a record low of 1 percent. Initially, markets were disappointed as Draghi signalled he needed more time to gauge the state of the economy and Bunds hit session lows during his speech. But they quickly rebounded afterwards as poor U.S. services data reminded investors that the global economic recovery was shaky. Money markets continue to price in some chances of an interest rate cut by the end of the year. But there was not enough to reassure markets that policymakers can prevent the euro zone from sliding deeper into recession and Spanish and Italian borrowing costs from rising, said Marius Daheim at Bayerische Landesbank. "As long as markets are not confident, they will likely be pushing Bund yields lower and everybody will be redefining their investment universe with countries like Spain and Italy being excluded," said Daheim, senior fixed income analyst. "You really have to ask yourself: While we are waiting for progress on the fiscal and growth front from these countries, who is going to buy their bonds? That is something which troubles me a lot." Bund futures were last 4 ticks lower at 141.69, having fallen as low as 141.26 during Draghi's speech. At the end of the day, they remained close to record highs of 141.83. Cash yields also remained close to record lows across the curve, with the 10-year benchmark flat at 1.61 percent. "INEXORABLE RISE" In Spain, whose finances are a particular concern for investors, a debt sale reassured markets that domestic banks were still willing to use the cheap money they borrowed from the ECB to buy Spanish debt. Ten-year Spanish yields were 6.6 bps lower at 5.80 percent as markets took comfort in the fact that Spain sold the full targeted amount and that it drew solid bids. But the sharp rise in auction yields fed analysts' doubts that Spanish banks would continue to support their sovereign if its borrowing costs keep rising at the same pace. "It is difficult to not see Spanish yields continuing an inexorable rise from here given the poor economic figures and the increasing talk of a bank recapitalisation being required," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. In France, the debt auction went better than expected, given the policy uncertainty generated by this weekend's presidential election. Socialist Francois Hollande, who is expected to replace incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, has expressed a willingness to renegotiate the euro zone's fiscal rules, urging the bloc's policymakers to put more emphasis on growth. French 10-year yields were 6 bps lower at 2.91 percent. For auction details see "It looks like some of the uncertainty related to the presidential election hasn't weighed too much, they managed to get the full amount away with lower yields and decent bid/cover," WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies said. "There's a realisation that pure austerity alone may not work. The conflict that the market had perceived to happen if Hollande came to power may not be as insurmountable as first thought."