EURO GOVT-Peripheral spreads over Bunds widen after elections
May 7, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Peripheral spreads over Bunds widen after elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - The premium investors demand to hold debt issued by Italy, Spain and France over German Bunds rose on Monday after a poor election result of the pro-bailout parties in Greece revived concerns of a euro zone break-up.

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened 11 basis points on the day to 428 bps. The equivalent Italian/German spread expanded to 418 bps.

In France, where Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidential election as expected, the spread over Bunds widened by 9 bps to 133 bps. In Greece, where trade is extremely illiquid, the spread widened 144 bps to 2,057 bps.

