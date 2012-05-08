FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-German Bund yields hit new record lows
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bund yields hit new record lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - German 10-year government bond yields hit a new record low on Tuesday as investors remained concerned over Greece’s ability to continue to tap bailout funds after an inconclusive election.

Ten-year German yields were last 6.2 basis points lower on the day at 1.542 percent, a record low. Bund futures rose to a record high of 142.55, 73 ticks up on the day.

“We’re still nervous about Greece, that’s the main driver. But the market is not in a state of panic yet,” one trader said.

