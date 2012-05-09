EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian yields rise on Greek unease

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Wednesday as concerns over Spain’s struggling banks added to uncertainty over Greece’s political stalemate to sour investor appetite for riskier assets.

Financial sources said late on Tuesday the Spanish government would demand its banks raise around a further 35 billion euros ($45.48 billion) more in provisions against loans in their property portfolios.

“There are new concerns about the Spanish banks ... and the Greek election result is still having a bit of overhang in the market, so the flight-to-quality continues,” one trader said.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to 5.96 percent while equivalent Italian yields were up 7 bps at 5.70 percent.

The June Bund future edged up 11 ticks on the day to an all-time high of 142.66 though further gains were limited before an auction of five-year German debt that could struggle to find strong demand given ultra-low yields.