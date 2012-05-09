EURO GOVT-Spanish bonds sell off as bank risks spook market

* Spanish bank worries prompt bond selloff, yields top 6 pct

* Clamour for safe assets pushes German yields below 1.5 pct

* Pressure seen unlikely to let up, bond auctions loom

By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Investors stepped up their retreat from riskier euro zone bonds on Wednesday, as selling drove Spanish yields above 6 percent on worries over how its banks would meet government demands for a hefty recapitalisation. This backdrop, combined with uncertainty about Greece’s political future, sent investors back to the safety of German debt and rising demand was expected to keep pushing 10-year bond yields lower after they fell below 1.5 percent for the first time ever.

“Spain is obviously in focus, it’s more fuel on the fire and there is only bad news today ... all in all I think this turmoil is going to continue,” a trader said.

Financial sources said Spain will demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros to protect against souring building sector loans.

With capital markets largely shut for Spain’s embattled banking sector, investors fretted over whether the burden of providing extra funding may eventually fall to the state - already under pressure from markets over its own weak finances.

“We have always made the point that (Spain‘s) bank and sovereign risk are closely correlated or very much interlinked and the market doesn’t really discriminate that much,” Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank said.

“It was really beneficial for both in January or February when you had this LTRO-related rally ... and now we are seeing the other side of the coin, which is that concerns regarding the banks are hitting the sovereign as well.”

Spain’s 10-year government bond yields jumped 22 basis points to 6.09 percent. That represented their highest in around two weeks and traders pointed to a break of April’s high at around 6.16 percent as the potential catalyst for a new rapid rise.

Italian bonds followed suit, with yields jumping 18 basis points to 5.81 percent, and little let-up in pressure expected ahead of Friday’s official announcement from the Spanish government on recapitalisation plans.

Even beyond that, bond sales from both Spain and Italy next week were likely to keep nervousness high, analysts said.

“The selling pressure could go a lot further, there’s no doubt about it,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

“Ultimately no one is compelled to buy Spanish or Italian, or any French paper even. Potentially everyone could elect to buy Bunds - that’s the beauty or otherwise of the single currency.”

GERMAN APPETITE

A political vacuum in Greece, where strong gains for anti-bailout parties have made forming a government almost impossible, increased the uncertainty in the market and supported the safety and liquidity of German Bunds.

Ten-year German yields sank below 1.5 percent for the first time, down by 4.5 bps on the day, and Bund futures hit a new high for the fourth consecutive session.

Demand at the launch of a new five-year German bond was lower than at previous sales, reflecting the rock-bottom returns on offer to investors that have curbed auction demand at recent sales.

Nevertheless, the result showed Germany’s status as the bloc’s safe haven remained intact and it could continue to raise money cheaply and with relative ease.

“There were maybe a few nerves that it might be a bit soft given the outright level of yields but actually it came above the market. So a pretty good result in the circumstances,” a second trader said.