EURO GOVT-Bunds pause as Greece gets cash; Spain yields dip

* Bunds pause as Greece gets fresh rescue cash

* Political deadlock make new highs likely in Bund futures

* Spanish yields edge lower after Bankia taken over

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - German government bonds paused on Thursday, after yields touched record lows, on short-term relief that Greece secured fresh rescue funds while Spanish yields eased slightly after the state took over its fourth largest lender Bankia.

But Bund futures were expected to resume their march higher as political deadlock in Greece was seen increasing the risk of insolvency and a possible messy exit from the euro zone.

Some in the market worried Spain’s efforts to help restore confidence in its banking sector could hurt its already deteriorating finances, with the European Commission expected to forecast the country will miss its deficit reduction targets this year and next.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 6 basis points lower at 6.05 percent, after jumping on Wednesday.

“The market already knows the balance sheets of specific banks need to be shored up so it’s better to have a defined plan and start to cover the capital gap,” said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Spain’s economy ministry pledged late on Wednesday to do whatever it takes to clean up Bankia, which has exposure to more than 30 billion euros of troubled loans to property developers and repossessed land and buildings.

But Rabobank and RBS credit analysts estimate Spanish banks could need as much as 100 billion euros of extra capital.

“This will result in the finances of the state being stretched to the point that this capital will be required to come from EU bailout funds,” Rabobank strategists said in a note.

June Bund futures bounced off a session low of 142.41 to stand seven ticks lower on the day at 142.73. The contract hit a record high of 143.03 on Wednesday.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the contract was likely to climb back above that level and could see rise as high as 144.04.

Ten-year German yields were flat at 1.52 percent.

“Perhaps 1.5 percent was some kind of target for 10-years in the short term but the peripheral news flow is deteriorating,” a trader said.

“Bunds are not trading like the market is overly long and if money keeps coming out of these other (euro zone bonds) then yields can fall further.”

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a new government on Wednesday leaving Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos to make a last-ditch attempt to form a coalition.

European governments kept Greece solvent by agreeing to make a 4.2 billion euros payment on Thursday from the region’s bailout fund to enable it to meet short-term bond redemptions. But, in a sign of growing displeasure at the impasse in Athens, a further 1 billion euros was withheld, probably until next month.

“Some positive is coming from the release of the (funds) indicating there’s some commitment from euro members to go along with what has been agreed already,” ING’s Giansanti said.

“But the market is moving to forecasting a break-up of the euro where every country goes back to its own monetary policy so we will have different levels of yields.”