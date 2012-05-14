EURO GOVT-Bund futures rise as Greek saga deepens

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose at the open on Monday after weekend talks to form a new Greek government failed and as China’s move to ease monetary policy fuelled worries the world’s second largest economy was slowing, boosting demand for safe havens.

After fruitless negotiations on Sunday, Greek President Karolos Papoulias continues talks with the country’s political leaders on Monday evening to try to form a government, a senior presidency official said. Papoulias must call a new election if a compromise is not reached, putting Athens closer on the brink of bankruptcy and possibly out of the euro bloc.

German Bund futures looked set to hit a new record high as a banking crisis in Spain and the Greek political stalemate sapped investor appetite for riskier assets.

Adding to the negative tone for the higher risk sector, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany’s most populous state in a move that could embolden the lefitst opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies.

“I don’t see a lot of positive news for risk this morning. Time is running out for (Greece). It’s all a bit of a mess,” a trader said. “We’ll see another record high for Bunds...The talk around Greece leaving the euro is becoming far more public. It’s a definite risk.”

The Bund future was last 24 ticks up at 143.01, within reach of a record high of 143.09 set on Friday.