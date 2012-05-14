EURO GOVT-Spanish yields lead periphery up on Greek drama

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Monday as a political stalemate in Greece and revived concerns about Spain’s banking sector sapped demand for riskier assets.

Spanish 10-year yields rose nine basis points to 6.12 percent with equivalent Italian yields 8 bps higher at 5.76 percent. The negative tone in riskier assets makes for a difficult environment for Italy’s 4.5 billion euros in debt sales later in the day, with borrowing costs set to rise. Spain also tests market appetite for its debt on Thursday.

June Bund futures set a new record high of 143.28 as investors scrambled for the safety of the top-rated, liquid asset.