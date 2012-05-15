EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Greece heads to new election

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - German government bonds rose sharply and Italian 10-year yields hit 6 percent on Tuesday as Greece said it will hold new elections after politicians failed to agree on a government..

June Bund futures were last 11 ticks higher at 143.51, having earlier hit a session low of 142.89. Ten-year cash yields were slightly lower at 1.45 percent.

Spanish and Italian bond yields rose further. The Italian 10-year yield was last 13 basis points higher on the day at 6.0 percent, with the Spanish equivalent up 11 basis points at 6.36 percent.