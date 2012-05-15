FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Greece heads to new election
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Greece heads to new election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - German government bonds rose sharply and Italian 10-year yields hit 6 percent on Tuesday as Greece said it will hold new elections after politicians failed to agree on a government..

June Bund futures were last 11 ticks higher at 143.51, having earlier hit a session low of 142.89. Ten-year cash yields were slightly lower at 1.45 percent.

Spanish and Italian bond yields rose further. The Italian 10-year yield was last 13 basis points higher on the day at 6.0 percent, with the Spanish equivalent up 11 basis points at 6.36 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.