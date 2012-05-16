FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian yields rise on Greek uncertainty
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian yields rise on Greek uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose further on Wednesday after Greece said it would hold new elections, heightening fears it could ultimately leave the euro, setting a precedent for other heavily indebted countries.

Spanish 10-year yields were 14 basis points higher at 6.51 percent, the most since the end of November. The Italian equivalent was up 12 basis points at 6.15 percent, their highest level since late January.

Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government to lead the country into its second election, likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch negotiations to form a technocrat government.

