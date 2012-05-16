FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly hit session low, bounce on auction
May 16, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly hit session low, bounce on auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - German Bund futures briefly hit a session low, and cash yields rose, before a 5.0 billion euro 10-year debt auction but rebounded aftre the sale.

As markets built in a concession, June Bund futures hit a session low of 143.17 but were last 5 ticks lower at 143.40 with the auction results showing decent demand for the new paper.

Earlier the contract had tested its record high of 143.69.

Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields reversed earlier losses to stand more or less flat on the day at 6.033 percent and 6.363 percent respectively .

