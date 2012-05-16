REFILE-EURO GOVT-Bunds fall seen temporary as Greek fears remain high

* Bunds test highs on Greek uncertainty before retreating

* Solid demand for German, French bonds at auctions

* High yields seen luring domestic bidders at Spanish sale

By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Bund futures fell after matching their record highs on Wednesday, but strong demand at German and French auctions showed fears that Greece may leave the euro were high and investors will keep favouring safe haven assets.

Traders cited comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she wanted Greece to stay in the euro as providing a faint relief for the market, or at least an “excuse to book profits” on the Bunds’ rally. They also said that the failure to rise above the record high of 143.69 hit both on Monday and Wednesday was a “technical reason” to sell.

But those selling the Bunds were mainly short-term investors like hedge funds, meaning that nerves remained stretched.

Leftists opposed to the terms of Greece’s bailout deal are favourites to win new Greek elections in June after talks to form a government failed. If the European Union aid tap closes for Athens, the country may be forced to return to the drachma.

“It still feels inevitable that Greece is going to leave the euro zone,” one trader said.

Bund futures were last quoted at 143.20, 25 ticks lower on the day but still almost 800 ticks higher than levels seen two months ago.

They have fallen as low as 142.83 during the session, but pared some losses just before the close after euro zone central bank sources told Reuters that the European Central Bank has stopped monetary policy operations with some Greek banks.

Wednesday’s losses could be recouped quickly judging from the solid demand seen by a German 10-year bond auction, despite the fact that the returns were the lowest ever offered on such debt and not enough to compensate for expected inflation.

“You have to remember we’re coming off exceptionally high levels in the Bund future so a sell-off of about 50 ticks intra-day doesn’t mean that the safe haven bid is fading,” said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“As a matter of fact today’s German auction was probably better than expected in terms of bid/cover and the retention value given the record low yield environment.”

A French auction of medium-term bonds also drew stronger-than-expected bidding.

WHO IS NEXT?

While a Greek exit might be manageable in isolation, a much bigger problem could be caused if contagion spreads to the larger economies of Spain and Italy - which are also implementing unpopular austerity measures.

“Greece is manageable but if they set the precedent of leaving, or even defaulting and staying in the euro zone, then it raises the question of who is next,” said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.

“The market is already taking the second and third step beyond that and looking at the indirect costs.”

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose to their highest since late November, while the Italian equivalent hit their highest since the end of January before settling to stand modestly lower on the day at 6.31 percent and 5.98 percent respectively.

A sustained rise above 6 percent could push borrowing costs to unaffordable levels, as happened to Ireland and Portugal before they were forced out of markets and into taking bailouts.

Irish 10-year yields rose to as much as 7.63 percent - 26 basis points higher on the day - before falling back to 7.45 percent. Low volumes are characteristic of distressed markets and lead to wide swings.

Investors are bracing for a Spanish auction of between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 bonds.

A sell-off in peripheral debt after this week’s Italian auction showed rising borrowing costs also made yields more attractive for investors willing to park money in Spain.

“The sell-off of peripheral paper mainly driven by Italian bonds into Monday’s BTP auction should be sufficient to digest tomorrow’s Spanish supply,” RBC’s Aul said.