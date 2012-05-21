EURO GOVT-Bund demand undeterred, markets await policy steps

* Bunds hold near record highs, G8 offers little relief

* Markets look for policy action to ease rising yields

By William James

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - German government bond prices held close to record highs on Monday as investors fretting that Greece may have to leave the euro zone pursued their flight to assets from the bloc’s strongest economy.

Financial markets took only limited comfort from a weekend summit of the Group of Eight economies, which offered verbal support for Greece to remain in the euro and growth policies to fight recession, but little sign of decisive action.

Confidence in the euro zone has been hit by Greece’s failure to form a government and the risk that a popular backlash against austerity could cost the debt-ridden country its bailout funds and force it to abandon the euro.

“People are really unsure of the way forward and so in that situation they migrate towards the safest assets and Bunds are still one of those,” said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

German Bund futures edged 7 ticks lower on the day to close at 143.57, as some investors used the lack of any fresh negative news as a chance to take profit on the rise to record highs that peaked at 144.06 on Friday.

A Reuters poll of money market traders showed a slim majority believe Greece will still be in the euro zone at the end of 2013.

Spanish bond yields did not extend their recent steep rising trend but remained at elevated levels that keep pressure on policymakers to take fresh steps to tackle the region’s long-running debt crisis.

The European Central Bank’s bond buying programme remained on ice for a 10th consecutive week as the central bank resists growing calls to revive the scheme which has been used in the past to bring borrowing costs down in times of acute stress.

Weakness in the Spanish banking sector, beset by losses on souring property loans, has helped drive yields beyond 6 percent and towards territory where doubts would grow about how long the country can afford to finance its debts unaided.

The country’s 10-year bond yield was last 2 basis points higher on the day at 6.29 percent.

PRESSURE TO ACT

Investors are increasingly looking to central banks and governments to act decisively and reassure markets it is safe to continue lending to the euro zone’s weaker sovereigns.

“There’s a feeling that (policymakers) are working on something ... everybody’s bandying around ideas but the truth is no one’s got a clue, just the feeling that they will do something,” a trader said.

In the short term, the focus turns to Wednesday’s informal meeting of European Union leaders where France’s new president Francois Hollande will push proposals for issuing common euro zone bonds.

However, the prospect of a common bond, which could lower borrowing costs for weaker states, remains a distant one. A German government spokesman said the country remains opposed to the idea.

Traders said that left markets looking ahead to Greece’s elections next month, forecasting low volumes and increasing volatility. Any swing in opinion polls towards anti-bailout parties would spur renewed demand for the safety of German debt, they said.