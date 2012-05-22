EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian yields fall on summit hopes

* Spanish, Italian yields ease on EU summit hopes

* Bunds retreat from record highs as sentiment improves

* Germany sets zero pct coupon on new two-year bond

By Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell on Tuesday on speculation European leaders may come up with new measures this week to foster euro zone growth, though analysts warned markets could be in for disappointment.

An informal supper summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday is also expected to discuss the idea of bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone members but Germany’s long-standing opposition to the idea is unlikely to change.

The more optimistic tone in riskier assets - European stocks closed 1.9 percent higher - helped to pull down Spanish and Italian 10-year yields.

But scope for further falls was limited by concerns that Greece could still quit the euro after elections next month, while worries about Spain’s finances and banking sector remained.

Those worries were expected to help Germany sell two-year bonds on Wednesday, despite the paper carrying a zero percent coupon and paying no interest.

“Tomorrow’s meeting will not deliver any landmark solution. The market is likely to be more prone to disappointment,” said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

“There’s this delusion of a quick fix either via monetary policy with the European Central Bank or via some kind of fiscal decision but unfortunately this won’t happen. We can only have adjustments over time.”

Italian 10-year yields fell 20 basis points each to 5.73 percent and the Spanish equivalents fell 19 bps to 6.11 percent. However Irish and Portuguese bonds underperformed, showing nerves over Greece remained stretched. Ireland and Portugal are seen as vulnerable should Greece leave the euro zone.

“What we’ve seen is really some short covering related to Italian bond futures, and Spain being dragged along behind,” a trader said.

“I can’t tell we’ve seen much real buying. Obviously there’s an expectation something will come out of tomorrow’s meeting but (German Chancellor) Merkel’s hands are pretty tied really.”

The reprieve for Spanish debt could also prove temporary after the Institute of International Finance said Spain’s banks could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses as economic decline could drive bad debts as high as 260 billion euros.

Irish 10-year yields were flat at 7.45 percent , having risen back above 7 percent over the past couple of weeks as fears of contagion from Greece grew.

DESPERATE

Bunds retreated from recent record highs but traders still saw underlying demand for safe-haven debt on scepticism that EU leaders would come up with concrete measures that would change market sentiment before the June 17 Greek elections.

That demand will be tested at Wednesday’s 5 billion euro 2-year bond sale.

“Demand will depend on prevailing sentiment tomorrow, the early hours ahead of the auction are critical,” said Michael Leister, DZ Bank rate strategist.

“At the end of the day we’ll see decent demand and if they fill the intended amount, that will be enough against the background of a zero percent coupon and the improvement in sentiment we’ve seen today.”

The June Bund future settled 48 ticks lower at 143.09 with German 10-year yields up 5 bps at 1.48 percent .