EURO GOVT-Bund futures extend gains after German debt auction
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund futures extend gains after German debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Bund futures extended gains on Wednesday after a German auction of two-year government bonds showed demand for safe haven assets remained solid despite yields of close to zero percent.

The June Bund futures was last 79 ticks higher at 143.88, while Italian and Spanish government bond yields were higher on the day.

“Good auction really,” one trader said. “There was a lot of uncertainty about what the auction would be like and as soon as the auction came out all markets started flying.”

