FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly dip; investors seek safety elsewhere
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly dip; investors seek safety elsewhere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - German Bunds wiped out early morning gains on Thursday as investors sought higher returns in bonds issued by France, Austria and Belgium, which are considered safer than peripheral bonds.

The German Bund future was little changed on the day at 144.05, having earlier hit a record high of 144.55 when data painted a downbeat picture of the manufacturing sector in Germany.

Ten-year French government bond yields fell to their lowest since October 2011 at 2.576 percent and was last down 15 basis points on the day at 2.59 percent. Belgian and Austrian bond yields also fell sharply.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.