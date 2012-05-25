EURO GOVT-Spanish bond yields rise on regional debt worries

* Spanish yields rise further from high levels

* Regional debt problems add to baking system worries

* French yields match euro-era lows

By Marius Zaharia and William James

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields rose on Friday after the Catalonia region said it needed financial help from the centre, with no respite seen in the near term for the troubled sovereign, also at risk of contagion from the Greek crisis.

The debt burden carried by Spain’s 17 regions, doubts that it can control its budget deficit, and worries over the health of its banks have raised worries that the euro zone’s fourth largest economy might eventually need an international bailout.

Its 10-year yields rose 16 basis points on the day to 6.335 percent and were seen headed to unsustainable territory beyond 7 percent unless underlying worries that Greece could leave the euro after its June 17 elections subside.

“It seems that Spain is getting hit by a double whammy right now, not just the banking sector, but the regions as well ... that’s the turnaround that we’ve had this afternoon,” said WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies.

Spain has underperformed all the euro zone countries still financing themselves via markets, including fellow struggler Italy, since its new government said in February it would miss its 2011 budget deficit target by miles, shocking markets.

It also unilaterally eased its 2012 deficit target before later agreeing a compromise figure with the EU.

Sandra Holdsworth, who oversees just under 400 million pounds at Kames Capital, has a “fairly neutral” position on most euro zone bonds, but is “slightly underweight” Spain.

She cited “the government’s not very impressive performance to date regarding the budget”, a deep recession and the poor health of its banks for her investment decision.

On top of public debt, Spain is hobbled by a banking sector overwhelmed by bad debts tied to a property market boom that bust and has some way further to fall.

It also revealed this week that its highly indebted regions face 36 billion euros of debt refinancing bills this year, way above the previously stated 8 billion euros.

The Italian government, on the other hand, “seems to be carrying on with reforming,” Holdsworth said, adding that she would buy more Italian bonds if underlying Greek worries ease.

Italian 10-year yields were 9 basis points higher on the day at 5.81 percent.

SHAKY GROUNDS

French bond yields briefly matched their lowest levels since the launch of the euro on Friday, as investors pumped cash into assets offering better returns than safe-haven German debt.

However, yields pulled back immediately after the news on Catalonia came out, in a sign that the hunt for yield into countries like France, Belgium or Austria could be temporary.

“This is all built on very shaky ground,” said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister. “The market is trading political headlines which means, in turn, the market will remain very volatile for the time being.”

Traders reported that a trickle of funds out of German debt and into bonds with a higher yield earlier this week had accelerated into a decent flow. They added price moves had been exacerbated by low liquidity and automatic buying triggers that limit losses on existing bets forecasting yields would rise.

The 10-year French yield fell to a low of 2.43 percent, matching its lowest in the 13-year history of the euro zone and testing the lowest level on record, according to Reuters data going back to mid-1990.

Demand eased slightly as the session progressed, pushing the French yield back up to 2.5 percent while the equivalent German yield was steady at 1.98 percent.