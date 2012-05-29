FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds inch down; Spanish worries curtail fall
May 29, 2012 / 6:18 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds inch down; Spanish worries curtail fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - German Bund futures held within sight of record highs on Tuesday as concerns over the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system kept safe-haven assets in strong demand.

Bunds paused for breath after rallying on Monday as Spanish debt came under heavy pressure with the 10-year yield spread between the two hitting euro-era highs.

Little respite was in sight for the bonds with troubled lender Bankia - which asked for a 19 billion euros bailout on Friday - reposting 2011 results to reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss as the government proposed putting sovereign debt into the lender.

June Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at 144.24, with 10-year cash yields 1.5 basis points higher at 1.378 percent.

Spanish derivatives exchange MEFF launched a 10-year Spanish government bond future on Tuesday , however there was little activity in the first minutes of trading.

