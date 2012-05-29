EURO GOVT-Bunds hold near highs; Spanish worries supportive

* Bond market pauses but Spain worries persist

* Bunds hold near highs; Spanish yields ease slightly

* Spanish Bono future launched

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond markets paused for breath on Tuesday with Spanish yields easing modestly and German Bund futures holding near record highs, but the calm was set to be short-lived as concerns over Spain’s banking system grow.

The scale of the banking problem has been highlighted by troubled lender Bankia, which asked for a 19-billion-euro bailout on Friday. It reposted 2011 results late on Monday to reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss rather than a modest profit , as the government proposed recapitalising the lender with sovereign debt in return for an equity stake.

There was little prospect of lasting respite for Spain’s debt with concerns over the cost to the government of supporting banks weighed down by bad property loans. Independent auditors are to assess the health of the banks.

“To imply that 19 billion euros might not be available from the bond market, suggests that if bigger losses come through from the investigation ... they’ve put themselves in a very difficult situation,” said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish Research.

“Markets will fluctuate day to day but I don’t think you’ll see any major buying of Spanish assets until the auditors’ report is out.”

Spanish 10-year government bonds yields were 3 basis points lower at 6.46 percent, but still two full percentage points higher than the lows seen at the beginning of February and closing in on record highs of 6.8 percent.

Higher yields over a long period will raise the country’s cost of financing, potentially limiting access to debt markets as Ireland and Portugal found when yields on their bonds topped 7 percent.

Spanish derivatives exchange MEFF launched a 10-year Spanish government bond future on Tuesday . The instrument is intended to offer a more efficient way of hedging exposure to Spanish government bonds.

The September contract was 16 ticks higher at 95.40.

“We expect there to be good domestic support for the Bono future,” Credit Agricole said in a note, adding that the introduction of the contracts could spur some demand for Spain’s January 2022 bond, which was the cheapest to deliver when the individual contracts expired.

Safe-haven German Bunds paused after yields tested their record lows on Monday but with Greek elections looming in just over two weeks, and an Irish referendum on the EU fiscal treaty on Thursday, few in the market saw any notable sell-off soon.

Greece’s conservatives have an opinion poll lead that would allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone but it remained a tight race. Ireland, however, is expected to approve the treaty despite anger at government austerity measures.

June Bund futures were broadly flat at 144.36, with 10-year cash yields also little changed at 1.366 percent.

“There’s enough out there to keep bunds well supported,” a trader said.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said charts indicated further reasons to buy Bund futures and targeted 145.77 once Thursday’s 144.55 record high was broken. However, other analysts said there was room for a further fall in the very short-term.

An 8.5 billion euro Italian bill sale is expected to be well received ahead of a 6.25 billion euro sale of longer-dated bonds on Wednesday.

“While we expect the Italian auctions to go well, pre-auction cheapening should leave its toll on BTPs, with spill-over effects likely to ... (affect) Spanish government bonds,” Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.